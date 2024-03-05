IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) in Washington, DC. on Oct. 31, 2023.
Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images

Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema announces she won’t run for re-election

Kyrsten Sinema's electoral plans have been a mystery for months. Now that mystery has been solved: The Arizona independent isn't seeking a second term.

By Steve Benen

About a month ago, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema appeared on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” and host Margaret Brennan asked the senator about her re-election plans. The Arizona independent, seemingly indifferent to a rapidly approaching filing deadline, replied that she hasn’t been focused on electoral considerations.

Evidently, she’s had time to think about her future — and that future does not involve a second term. NBC News reported:

Independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema announced Tuesday that she will not run for re-election this year, leaving the Senate after one term that saw her paint Arizona blue, leave the Democratic Party and play a key role in numerous legislative negotiations in a tightly divided Senate. “I will leave the Senate at the end of this year,” Sinema said in a video posted on her X account.

The outgoing senator, whose plans have been murky for months, elaborated on her perspective in a three-minute, direct-to-camera video released via social media this afternoon.

