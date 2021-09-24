Friday's Mini-Report, 9.24.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* White House: "President Joe Biden urged eligible adults to get a Covid-19 booster shot, and said he would soon do the same, following the endorsement of that move Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention."

* On a related note: "The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention early Friday endorsed recommendations for a third dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for certain at-risk groups, clearing the way for millions of Americans to get a booster."

* I will never understand this: "Anti-vaccine Facebook groups have a new message for their community members: Don't go to the emergency room, and get your loved ones out of intensive care units."

* Trump Org. news: "The Trump Organization must move faster to supply documents sought by the New York attorney general or face the prospect of an outside company searching the company's files instead, a judge warned in a newly unsealed court order."

* The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA): "The Democratic-controlled House approved a wide-ranging bipartisan defense policy bill Thursday despite strong opposition from a conservative wing of the Republican Party."

* A story we've been following: "Big Tech companies that operate around the globe have long promised to obey local laws and to protect civil rights while doing business. But when Apple and Google capitulated to Russian demands and removed a political-opposition app from their local app stores, it raised worries that two of the world's most successful companies are more comfortable bowing to undemocratic edicts — and maintaining a steady flow of profits — than upholding the rights of their users."

* The appropriate framing in Nevada: "Clark County has declared misinformation about COVID-19 a 'public health crisis.' A tweet from Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones states that misleading information about COVID-19 'has only made matters worse.'"

Have a safe weekend.