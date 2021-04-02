Friday's Mini-Report, 4.2.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* Deadly violence on Capitol Hill today: A U.S. Capitol Police officer was killed and another injured after a man drove a car into a security barricade at the Capitol complex on Friday, acting Chief Yogananda Pittman said. The driver was shot after jumping out of the car with a knife and failing to respond to verbal commands and 'lunging' at the officers, Pittman said. The suspect was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead a short time later."

* The officer killed was identified as William "Billy" Evans, an 18-year veteran of the Capitol Police. NBC News' report added, "The extent of the injuries to the second officer were not clear."

* On a related note: "House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has ordered the flags at the U.S. Capitol to be flown at half-staff after the killing of a Capitol Police officer Friday afternoon."

* Big announcement from CDC: "People who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 can travel freely in the U.S., as long as they remain masked on planes, buses and trains, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Friday."

* Day Five: "The most senior officer with the Minneapolis Police Department testified Friday that Derek Chauvin's actions in the arrest of George Floyd were 'totally unnecessary' and that a handcuffed person does not pose the level of threat that a 'top tier' use of force would warrant."

* A step in a constructive direction: "Washington and Tehran have agreed to indirect talks on returning to the Iran nuclear deal, the U.S. State Department said Friday."

* One resignation down, more to come? "The spokesman for Representative Matt Gaetz, the Florida Republican under federal investigation into whether he violated laws against sex trafficking, has abruptly resigned amid mounting scrutiny of his boss, the congressman's office confirmed on Friday."

* Diplomatic: "President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke on Friday morning for the first time since Biden took office, amid reports of a Russian military buildup in eastern Ukraine that has alarmed U.S. and Ukrainian officials."

* A big policy fight awaits: "President Joe Biden has asked Education Secretary Miguel Cardona to prepare a memo about his legal authority to cancel student debt, chief of staff Ron Klain said Thursday, as pressure grows for the administration to address the student loan crisis crippling millions of Americans."

* I love this story: "A woman called for a highway's removal in a Black neighborhood. The White House singled it out in its infrastructure plan."

Have a safe weekend.