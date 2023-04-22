- Now Playing
Mayor Thorpe: 'Here we find ourselves today dealing with the absolute worst'07:41
The Mother of Ralph Yarl on her son's health update after being shot by a homeowner last week09:04
Rep. Steven Horsford's Reaction to the Expulsion of Two Black Tennessee Lawmakers08:35
Jones: "What the Republicans attempted to do here in Tennessee was crucify democracy and is that what they have done is resurrect the movement"09:56
Johnson: "We have to train and promote 200 more detectives so that we are actually solving crime"06:35
Sharpton Grills Trump's Criminal Defense Lawyer12:04
Cohen: 'The last person in Donald's ear controls his brain'08:41
Manhattan D.A. on the Latest Trump Criminal Investigation09:59
Rev. Jesse Jackson Reflects on the Beginning of the Annual Bloody Sunday March02:50
Rep. Terri Sewell's Take on the 58th Anniversary of Bloody Sunday05:31
Son of Martin Luther King Jr. Reflects On His Father's Legacy08:26
Senior White House Advisor Reflects on the 58th Anniversary of Bloody Sunday09:52
Biden marches in Selma marking 58 years since Bloody Sunday02:51
'Violence will not bring our son back': Tyre Nichols' stepfather speaks out05:07
Supporters of former Brazilian president storm country’s Congress00:27
Mayor Byron Brown on the racial disparities of the recent Buffalo's Deadliest Snow Blizzard05:22
Mayor Eric Adams' Take on Public Safety and Crime in New York City08:48
Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee's Thoughts on the House Speakership Showdown and the Future of Congress10:44
Newly Elected Los Angeles Mayor on her mission to tackle homelessness08:38
U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary's Priorities in the Next Two Years07:58
