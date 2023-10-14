When former President Donald Trump spoke at a campaign rally in New Hampshire on Wednesday, he ostensibly was laying out a vision for American foreign policy in the wake of Hamas’s brutal attack on Israeli citizens last weekend. Instead, Trump kicked an ally while they’re hurting, heaped praise on our mutual enemy Hezbollah and tied the attack to his own delusions of the “stolen” 2020 election. In case anyone had forgotten, Trump’s incoherent remarks reminded us all that he is a fickle friend, a terrible ally and a walking national security risk.

Since news of Hamas’ attack broke, President Joe Biden has been the model of a responsible leader. He immediately condemned Hamas’s assault and pledged support for Israel’s defense, while reminding the Israeli government of its obligations under the rules of war. He sent Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Israel and Jordan and promptly engaged with heads of state around the world to make sure we are containing the crisis and providing support as needed. President Biden also reaffirmed his commitment to a negotiated two-state solution between Israelis and Palestinians.

The consequences of Trump’s remarks can be far reaching in this fraught moment.

By contrast, Trump decided this week was a good time to scorn Israel to “step up its game.” He referred to Israel’s defense minister as a “jerk” for putting Hezbollah, which he called “very smart”, on notice to not attack Israel. Despite the fact that all Israeli citizens are required to serve in the military for two to three years, Trump claimed Israel “wasn’t ready militarily” to protect itself from Hamas and Hezbollah. He not only insulted Israel’s current leadership, but also insulted the everyday people who have trained and live under the constant threat of attack, keeping two terrorist groups at bay for decades.

Trump didn’t utter these words out of some grand foreign policy vision. He ridiculed a U.S. ally in its time of suffering because of a grudge. According to multiple reports, Trump’s fury is rooted in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s prompt congratulations to Biden after the 2020 election. The former president, incredibly, saw that not as an acknowledgment of reality, but a show of disloyalty.

As a member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, I know that Trump’s statements go against what those of us who work on national security wrangle with in real terms every day: that Israel is surrounded by threats and the target of the world’s largest state-sponsor of terrorism, Iran. As a major non-NATO ally, Israel collaborates with the U.S. in the development of military technology and regularly engages in joint military exercises with the American military and other forces.

The consequences of Trump’s remarks can be far reaching in this fraught moment. As the United States rallies leaders to defend Israel, Trump is a warning to those same leaders that in just one year, the United States may turn on a dime and abandon its allies. Trump’s mercurial nature and his focus on personal grievance will leave leaders hedging their bets before going all in on any deals or agreements with the United States.

Few Americans recognize the ugly version of this country that Trump presents to the world. Trump’s America is callous in the face of shared hardship and willing to praise our enemies while hanging our allies out to dry. Trump would use the mantle of leader of the free world to demoralize communities under attack and settle his own feuds. As this crisis continues, and even if it ends long before next November, Trump’s recent remarks must be a reminder to all of us that our national security will also be on the ballot.