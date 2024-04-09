Former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper has called his old boss, Donald Trump, a threat to democracy and declared he will not vote for him in November.

So, it seemed natural for TV host Bill Maher to ask him in a recent interview if he would vote for President Joe Biden.

"I'm not there yet," Esper replied.

It's the kind of moment that might cause a hardcore Democrat to throw something at the TV. After all, if you believe Trump is a threat to democracy, it should seem like a no-brainer to say that you would vote for the candidate who has the best chance to defeat him. But as a Republican consultant, I can assure you it's never that simple.

It's important not to think of a former Trump voter as a pro-Biden supporter.

People are very committed to their partisan identities and find it hard to admit they made a mistake, especially about something as important as a presidential choice. Which is why it's important not to think of a former Trump voter as a pro-Biden supporter.

In 2020, I was a senior adviser to The Lincoln Project, focusing on the coalition of Republicans and independents for Biden. The goal was to sway about 5% of Republicans who voted for Trump in 2016 to switch to Biden by having other Republicans deliver the message.

We highlighted how dangerous a second Trump term would be, borrowing the John McCain line about putting “country over party.” This was not about getting them to like Biden or supporting his policies; it was about recognizing that this was a tough choice, but our country’s future was at stake.

I, too, have yelled at the TV when I hear prominent Republican or former Trump Administration officials speak of the dangers of another Trump term, then refuse to take the next step and “get there” for Biden. Consider it a win if a 2016 or 2020 Trump supporter is willing to say they won’t support Trump in 2024. It is only April, and November is far away.

Instead of haranguing these folks, let them be. They’ll either come around and vote for Biden or, at the very least, they won’t be voting for Trump.

