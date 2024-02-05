In 2019, I traveled with a bipartisan delegation of American mayors to the border flashpoint of Tornillo, Texas, just outside of El Paso.

There, the U.S. government had set up a tent city, which looked strangely like a detention camp. Migrant children, disconnected from their families, were the inhabitants. Temperatures were scorching and our concerns growing, but our access to the facility was denied.

We could only imagine from a distance what those kids were going through. It felt un-American.

On that day five years ago, I couldn’t have imagined the Texas state government actually choosing to make the crisis even worse by busing migrants to Northern cities. We have no proof this has discouraged undocumented individuals from crossing the border. Meanwhile tens of thousands more migrants continue to make the perilous journey.

Since August of 2022, Texas has bused over 33,000 migrants to New York City. The actions of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott have hurt my beloved city by radically overtaxing our municipal resources and undermining our ability to serve the almost 9 million people already living here. His actions have directly cost New York City $708 million, according to Mayor Eric Adams, money that is desperately needed to strengthen our schools and community safety efforts. New York residents live in constant fear that critical services like policing, sanitation and libraries will face severe reductions as a result of the migrant crisis, a fear Abbott has exploited.