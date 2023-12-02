According to a story published Monday by The Boston Globe, even though Latinos under age 17 account for 20% of children in Massachusetts, they represent 34% of children in foster care and now face the greatest risk of winding up in foster care than in any other state in the country. The story is one of several the Globe has written about problems in the state’s Department of Children and Families (DCF), including a lack of housing for foster children and the denial of Social Security benefits to those whose parents have died.

But the overrepresentation of Latino children, along with an overrepresentation of Black children that’s nearly as bad, is particularly worrisome, because, as the newspaper notes, children in the foster care system are more likely to do poorly in school and to enter the criminal justice system. And innocent parents investigated for mistreating their children may have a more difficult time getting hired for jobs after being investigated.

More than a story about the problems in one state’s child protection agency, the Globe’s story is a reminder of the necessity of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies, the same policies that have been maligned as “woke” by conservatives touting the myth of colorblindness. Massachusetts is a blue state where DEI policies aren’t necessarily under attack right now, but that doesn’t mean the state gets everything right. Given that the agency that oversees the Massachusetts foster care system is just 16% Latino, it seems obvious that a greater emphasis on diversity, equity and inclusion in hiring and in carrying out the agency’s mission would greatly benefit children stuck in a cycle of neglect, poverty and invisibility.

One reason there’s a disproportionately high number of Latino children in Massachusetts’s foster care program, the story notes, is that many people are reporting parents or caregivers for possibly neglecting or abusing their children without having a cultural knowledge of Latinos living in the state. There’s also the fact that, according to what DCF officials told the Globe, some of the people who believe themselves to be seeing signs of neglect or abuse are seeing signs of poverty. The Latino poverty rate in Massachusetts, 19.9%, is twice the state’s overall poverty rate.

“Maybe you’re concerned about food, clean clothes,” Mary McGeown, the Office of Health and Human Services’ undersecretary for human services, told the newspaper. “There are lots of responses that can be put into place long before you contact the Department of Children and Families.”

Tatiana Rodriguez, a former foster child and now a nonprofit advocate, told the Globe that asking for social services can be its own kind of trap, because “when you go and ask for help, any type of resources, all these places, are all mandated reporters.” And, she said, “they’re trained to overreport.”