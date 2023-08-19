Film critic Carlos Aguilar tweeted that he was “impressed by pop culture details and historical references,” noting that “this is the work of filmmakers who know and care about Latin America.”

As Soto explained to USA Today, “We wanted to get the story right because we felt our Latinidad was just authentically ourselves.” He said, “I did not have to try to be Latin, and a lot of what happens in the movie are experiences the actors have had because they’re Latino too.” The movie isn’t trying to “beat you with the Latino card because we are Latino,” he added.

Unnanmed Latino organizations have come together to give away tickets for “Blue Beetle” to people who otherwise not be able to see the movie. This has become one way that people in groups that have historically been ignored by Hollywood are making sure that when Hollywood decides to do things differently, it will be rewarded.

This has become one way that people in groups that have historically been ignored by Hollywood are making sure that when Hollywood decides to do things differently, it will be rewarded.

In 2020, the #BlackPantherChallenge raised more than $300,000 to give children the opportunity to watch that movie. In 2022, a single Black church in Virginia bought out eight screens of the sequel “Wakanda Forever.” This year, #winwithblackwomen launched the effort to buy out theaters to support the live-action “The Little Mermaid,” which featured a Black woman, Halle Bailey, as the lead.

This is how important representation is to people who’ve seen so few positive portrayals of themselves at the movies.

In addition to the ticket giveaway, there’s another Latino-driven effort that’s intended to support the film. The SAF-AFTRA and WGA strikes means that writers and actors cannot do press to support the movies that they wrote or appeared in. So, as Variety reports, 27 Latino organizations have signed an open letter urging people to see “Blue Beetle.”