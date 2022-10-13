IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Supreme Court rejects Trump request in dispute over Mar-a-Lago documents

  • Now Playing

    What may have to happen before Trump would testify before the Jan. 6 committee

    00:42
  • UP NEXT

    Jan. 6 committee plans to vote to subpoena Trump during hearing

    04:16

  • Secret Service received multiple warnings of threats to Capitol, lawmakers before Jan. 6

    07:56

  • Jan. 6 committee shares Secret Service emails about online threats to Pence

    01:24

  • Ronna McDaniel testifies she was contacted about plan for 'contingent electors'

    01:20

  • Trump ignored information from officials that election fraud claims were false

    04:18

  • Jan. 6 committee shows new video of Roger Stone encouraging violence before 2020 election

    02:07

  • Pompeo: 2020 election was 'complete' after courts ruled and electoral college met

    01:30

  • Jan. 6 hearing reveals Trump signed order to immediately withdraw troops from Afghanistan, Somalia

    03:50

  • Jan. 6 committee video testimony claims Trump privately admitted he lost election

    01:01

  • Rep. Lofgren: Trump's false victory speech 'planned well in advance'

    00:59

  • Cheney on Jan. 6: 'None of this would have happened' without Trump

    00:45

  • Thompson: Jan. 6 evidence comes 'almost entirely from Republicans'

    06:02

  • The GOP and right wing need to condemn Alex Jones, says senator

    10:57

  • George Conway: Shortest distance between Trump and orange jump suit is documents case

    08:23

  • Last Jan. 6 hearing before midterms

    03:09

  • Maddow on Jan. 6 hearings and why ‘disgrace is a form of accountability’

    09:31

  • Jan 6 smoking gun? Trump's violent insurrection 'intent' could be exposed

    05:03

  • 'I don't trust him': Former officer on why he recorded Rep. McCarthy

    11:02

  • Kevin McCarthy chose ambition over honesty on January 6th: Fanone

    03:32

msnbc

What may have to happen before Trump would testify before the Jan. 6 committee

00:42

Chuck Rosenberg describes what would have to happen before former President Donald trump would agree to testify before the Jan. 6 committee, and says why he doesn't think it will come to pass. "I'm not going to hold my breath," Rosenberg says. 'The odds of all that happening are very, very small." Oct. 13, 2022

  • Now Playing

    What may have to happen before Trump would testify before the Jan. 6 committee

    00:42
  • UP NEXT

    Jan. 6 committee plans to vote to subpoena Trump during hearing

    04:16

  • Secret Service received multiple warnings of threats to Capitol, lawmakers before Jan. 6

    07:56

  • Jan. 6 committee shares Secret Service emails about online threats to Pence

    01:24

  • Ronna McDaniel testifies she was contacted about plan for 'contingent electors'

    01:20

  • Trump ignored information from officials that election fraud claims were false

    04:18

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All