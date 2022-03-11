IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    U.S. ambassador to U.N.: 'We have serious concerns' Russia may plan to use chemical weapons

    02:08
msnbc

U.S. ambassador to U.N.: 'We have serious concerns' Russia may plan to use chemical weapons

02:08

U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the United Nations that the U.S. had "serious concerns" that Russia may be planning to use chemical weapons in Ukraine and could be using the United Nations to legitimize disinformation in a "false flag" effort.March 11, 2022

