Rep. Moulton: 'We absolutely should sanction Putin directly'

As the Russia invasion of Ukraine enters its second day, former Marine Corps officer and Democratic Congressman Seth Moulton joins MSNBC's Chris Jansing to discuss the U.S. response. He suggests that in order to stop Putin’s next move, NATO needs to be stronger and U.S. lawmakers need to be united. Feb. 25, 2022

