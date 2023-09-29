Meet the filmmakers behind "Martha's Vineyard v. DeSantis"

Kate Davis and David Heilbroner are Academy Award nominees for TRAFFIC STOP (2018). They co-directed/co-produced THE NEWBURGH STING (Peabody Award, Emmy Nomination), STONEWALL UPRISING (Peabody Award) for PBS American Experience, THE CHESHIRE MURDERS for HBO, and SCOPES: THE BATTLE OVER AMERICA’S SOUL (Series Emmy winner) for The History Channel. Their film JOCKEY was nominated for three Emmy Awards and won an Emmy for Best Direction.

SAY HER NAME: THE LIFE AND DEATH OF SANDRA BLAND (HBO), premiered at The Tribeca Film Festival, won a Women’s Film Critics Circle award, and the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Television Documentary. For A&E Television Davis and Heilbroner produced criminal justice stories including UNTYING THE STRAIGHT JACKET, THE DARK SIDE OF PAROLE and ANTI-GAY HATE CRIMES.

KATE DAVIS – Producer/DirectorKATE DAVIS studied and taught filmmaking at Harvard University. Her feature documentary GIRLTALK focused on three teenage girls who suffered from sexual abuse and/or neglect. An AMPAS member, her film SOUTHERN COMFORT won dozens of awards including The Grand Jury Prize at Sundance, The Berlin Film Fest Special Jury Award, First Prize at Hot Docs and Seattle Film Festival, and The Grierson Award in England.

DAVID HEILBRONER – Writer/Producer/DirectorA former prosecutor at the Manhattan District Attorney’s office and Federal District Court law clerk, Heilbroner produced many documentaries on criminal justice issues for A&E Television Networks. A member of AMPAS AND ATAS, Heilbroner was senior producer on CRIME STORIES, a series for Court TV, as well as on AMERICAN BABYLON (2003) a feature documentary for Court TV. He also wrote the critically acclaimed non-fiction books Rough Justice (Pantheon 1990) and Death Benefit (Crown/Harmony 1993).