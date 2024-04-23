Daresha Kyi writes, produces, and directs both narrative and documentary films and television in Spanish and English. A graduate of NYU Film School, she recently completed Mama Bears, her second feature documentary about how conservative, Christian mothers are transformed when they decide to accept their LGBTQ children, which premiered at SXSW 2022 and has won numerous awards. In 2018, she was commissioned by the ACLU to direct Trans In America: Texas Strong, which garnered over 4.5 million views online, screened at SXSW, and won two Webby Awards and an Emmy. In 2017, she co-directed and produced Chavela, a multiple award-winning documentary about iconic singer Chavela Vargas that was distributed by Music Box Pictures and screened in over 40 countries. Daresha's films have been funded by ITVS, NEA, IDA Enterprise, Creative Capital, the Jerome Foundation, and many other foundations and she has an extensive background in television producing segments, shows and series for FX, WE, AMC, Telemundo, and FUSE, among other networks.