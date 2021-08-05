Meet the eyewitnesses who share their stories in 'Memory Box: Echoes of 9/11'

In the wake of 9/11, artist Ruth Sergel set up a plywood video booth in New York City, Washington, D.C. and Shanksville, Pa. Hundreds of eyewitnesses shared their intimate recollections in the aftermath of the attacks. Now, twenty years later, they return to reflect upon the past two decades and how they’ve moved forward. Meet some of the voices of “Memory Box: Echoes of 9/11.”

Rik Parker, New York City

Rik Parker is a former EMT who volunteered at Ground Zero shortly after the attacks. Zebediah Smith

Lisa Knappen, New York City

Lisa Knappen's friend Lindsey was on the 89th floor of the south tower on Sept. 11, 2001. Zebediah Smith

Erik Tischler, New York City

Erik Tischler was heading home to his parents' house when he offered a helping hand to two strangers. Zebediah Smith

Joanne Capestro, New York City

Joanne Capestro was on the 87th floor of the north tower of the World Trade Center. Zebediah Smith

Dr. Robert Lahita, New York City

Dr. Robert Lahita traveled to Ground Zero with two paramedics shortly the attacks to help with rescue efforts. Zebediah Smith

Donald Byrd, New York City

Donald Byrd is a choreographer who was living and working in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001. Zebediah Smith

Abigail McDonald, Washington, D.C.

Abigail McDonald offered support to a classmate who needed it that day. Zebediah Smith

Mary Adams, New York City

Mary Adams' brother Charlie worked for Cantor on the 105th floor of the north tower of the World Trade Center. Zebediah Smith

Daisy Khan, New York City

Daisy Khan speaks from the perspective of grieving the attacks as a Muslim woman. Zebediah Smith

AJ Devine, Washington, D.C.

AJ Devine was an airline pilot in the Navy Reserves when he was called to service in 2012. Zebediah Smith

Elizabeth Regensburger and Reagan Gonzales, Washington, D.C.

Elizabeth Regensburger gave birth to her daughter, Reagan, 10 days after the attacks. Zebediah Smith

Sheila Moody, Washington, D.C.

Sept. 11, 2001 was Sheila Moody's first day of work at the Pentagon. Zebediah Smith

Donn Marshall, Washington, D.C.

Don Marshall's wife, Shelley, was in the Pentagon the day of the attacks. Zebediah Smith

"Memory Box: Echoes of 9/11” premieres Sept. 8, 2021 at 10 p.m. Eastern on MSNBC and Peacock.