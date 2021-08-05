IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Meet the eyewitnesses who share their stories in 'Memory Box: Echoes of 9/11'
The feature documentary, directed by David Belton and Bjørn Johnson, premieres Sept. 8, 2021 at 10 p.m. Eastern on MSNBC and Peacock.
Zebediah Smith; MSNBC
In the wake of 9/11, artist Ruth Sergel set up a plywood video booth in New York City, Washington, D.C. and Shanksville, Pa. Hundreds of eyewitnesses shared their intimate recollections in the aftermath of the attacks. Now, twenty years later, they return to reflect upon the past two decades and how they’ve moved forward. Meet some of the voices of “Memory Box: Echoes of 9/11.”