Uncounted Millions BONUS: The GU272

In “Uncounted Millions: The Power of Reparations,” host Trymaine Lee used the story of Gabriel Coakley and his family to explore past and future conversations around reparations. That conversation has come to include educational institutions, many who were built and sustained through enslavement, like the one mere blocks from Coakley’s home in Washington, DC: Georgetown University.

Slave descendant Joseph Stewart, second from right, speaks to Georgetown University President John DeGioia as the school announces atonements for it's 19th-century slavery history in Washington, D.C., in 2016. Linda Davidson / The Washington Post via Getty Images file

On this special bonus episode, sponsored by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, Into America dives into racial reconciliation and the GU272. Trymaine speaks with descendants of the 272 enslaved people sold to save the university, and the Jesuit leader trying to work towards repair. What can these conversations teach us about what, if anything, can be done to heal the past?

