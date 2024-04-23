This week, Donald Trump’s New York criminal trial began in earnest with opening statements and testimony from former AMI CEO, David Pecker. MSNBC legal analysts Andrew Weissmann and Mary McCord break down the essence of the openings from both sides and how the statements will illuminate aspects of the trial in the coming weeks. Plus, Judge Merchan admonished the defense in Tuesday morning’s gag order hearing, saying that they were ‘losing all credibility’, but reserving a decision on the issue. For now. And looking ahead, Andrew and Mary weigh in on the questions they hope to hear in Thursday’s oral arguments before the Supreme Court to decide whether Donald Trump’s presidential immunity claim holds water.

For further reading, here is Andrew and Ryan Goodman’s article in Just Security: Questions the Supreme Court Should Ask at Thursday’s Oral Argument on Presidential Immunity

A full transcript of this episode will be available soon.