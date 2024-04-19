Jury Is Seated, with Readings from Robert De Niro and Glenn Close

The twelve-person jury has been seated in the New York criminal case against Donald Trump. MSNBC legal analysts Andrew Weissmann and Mary McCord detail the latest alleged gag order violations and give insights into the jury selection process. Then, they analyze District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s own words, through his Statement of Facts submitted in the State of New York against Donald J Trump, with excerpts read by acclaimed actors Glenn Close and Robert De Niro.

A full transcript of this episode will be available soon.