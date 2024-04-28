This year’s White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner is hosted by NBC News Senior White House Correspondent and President of the White House Correspondents’ Association, Kelly O’Donnell. With remarks from President Joe Biden and emceed by Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update host Colin Jost. Listen to the event here.
Live Coverage: White House Correspondents' Association Dinner
