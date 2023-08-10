IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

McCaskill: Clarence Thomas is permanently damaging the Supreme Court

02:11

Claire McCaskill speaks with Morning Joe's Mika Brezinski about new ProPublica reporting that details expanded allegations about Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas' lavish gifts from billionaire donors. She refers to the repeated "serious ethical violations" and his "appearance of impropriety" as crystal clear.Aug. 10, 2023

