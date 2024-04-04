IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Israeli minister calls strike on aid workers 'a mistake' and 'part of war'
April 4, 202428:42

  • Biden and Netanyahu to hold first call since Israeli strike killed World Central Kitchen workers

    11:38
  • Now Playing

    Israeli minister calls strike on aid workers 'a mistake' and 'part of war'

    28:42
  • UP NEXT

    Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination 56 years later

    06:44

  • 'A global coalition which stands for democracy and liberty': NATO turns 75

    05:11

  • Tom Nichols: Trust in experts got worse during the pandemic

    10:27

  • 'It felt like a fun challenge': Gillian Anderson on portraying journalist who interviewed Prince Andrew

    09:41

  • Top Democrats won't join calls for Justice Sotomayor to retire, but they still fear a Ruth Bader Ginsburg repeat

    03:14

  • New ad hammers Donald Trump's idolatry

    07:59

  • How Republicans missed their moment to move past Trump

    11:38

  • Protests continue in Israel; Chef José Andrés reacts to deaths of aid workers

    12:32

  • Why a 'winner-take-all' system in Nebraska could have a huge impact on 2024

    02:21

  • Trump is leading Biden in six of seven swing states

    07:55

  • 'Is this not the Trumpiest story of all time?' Trump sues Truth Social co-founders

    01:33

  • Biden campaign calls Florida 'winnable' in new memo

    11:06

  • Jon Hamm narrates the new audiobook 'When Business Is Love'

    08:14

  • Estranged siblings return home after a parent's death in 'Appropriate'

    05:21

  • 'Our duty is to the truth': Newspaper editor reminds readers Trump 'sparked an insurrection'

    04:53

  • 'Trump doesn't trust women; I do': Biden ad hits Trump's attacks on reproductive freedom

    00:40

  • Ted Cruz 'only cares about himself': Democratic challenger slams GOP lawmaker

    08:40

  • Trump is marketing our worst demons, says theologian

    10:15

Morning Joe

Israeli minister calls strike on aid workers 'a mistake' and 'part of war'

28:42

Israeli Minister of Economy and Industry Nir Birkat discusses the airstrike on a World Central Kitchen convoy in the Gaza Strip on Monday killing seven team members, the president's planned called with PM Netanyahu and why he says Qatar is probably the biggest enemy of Israel and why Hamas won't survive the war with Israel.April 4, 2024

  • Biden and Netanyahu to hold first call since Israeli strike killed World Central Kitchen workers

    11:38
  • Now Playing

    Israeli minister calls strike on aid workers 'a mistake' and 'part of war'

    28:42
  • UP NEXT

    Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination 56 years later

    06:44

  • 'A global coalition which stands for democracy and liberty': NATO turns 75

    05:11

  • Tom Nichols: Trust in experts got worse during the pandemic

    10:27

  • 'It felt like a fun challenge': Gillian Anderson on portraying journalist who interviewed Prince Andrew

    09:41

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All