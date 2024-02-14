Republicans have abandoned their patriotism and complain about the U.S.'s economic success

Imagine the geopolitical implications of the Republican Party completely folding on the security structure that created the American century following World War II. That created the strongest economy in the history of the world, and that created the strongest military force in the history of the world.

Yet here we are, all these years later.

I’m so tired of people trashing America.

Trump Republicans like to trash the country — they do. Extreme, MAGA Trumpers fly their flags upside-down, talking about how horrible things are; insult our men and women in uniform, talking about how weak and woke the United States military is — despite the fact our military is stronger relative to the rest of the world than it has been since 1945.

Yet the attacks keep coming. They call Joe Biden a socialist, a Marxist — they’re such idiots. "He’s a communist" ... Well, baby, if this is how communism works for the stock market, there are a lot of billionaires and millionaires who are voting for Donald Trump and calling Joe Biden a socialist who are making millions of dollars every single day. Because the stock market is soaring, the economy is doing better than ever before. Our jobs numbers are better than they’ve ever been. They’re better than anywhere else in the world. More inflation numbers came out today, and we’re doing better at tamping down inflation, post-Covid, than any major industrial power in the world. We are pounding China’s economy.

I get so sick and tired of people coming on the show, whining about how "China is going to overtake, blah blah blah, America is so weak." Bulls**t.

I’m so tired of people trashing America. I’ve heard it my entire life. In the late 1980s, it was Japan that was going to take over America, that was going to turn America into Japan’s granary because we were behind on computer chips. And we crushed them economically. They went into a lost decade while America’s economy grew. It’s continued to grow. We hear the same thing about China.

Yet the whining continues, the hatred for America continues from the extreme MAGA Trumpers. Why do they hate America? Why do they fly their flags upside-down?

Because "Biden is socialist"? Don’t tell traders on Wall Street that. Don’t tell the industrial nations across the world who look at our numbers and ask "How are they doing that? How does America continue to thrive even in the hardest of times?"

Entire news networks are dedicated to spreading the lie that America is weak, spreading the lie that the U.S. military is not the strongest in the world. Those are lies. Militarily, we’re more powerful than we’ve been since World War II. Economically, we’re more powerful than all of our allies and enemies. Culturally — that soft power that makes such a difference? —never been bigger, never been stronger in the world than we are right now.

And yet one sick man says, "Let’s keep the southern border in chaos for another year," and says, "You can blame me."

Okay, Donald, I’m blaming you. Because we had a solution for the southern border, and you said no. Donald Trump says, "Keep the fentanyl flooding in for another year. Keep the illegal immigrants flooding in for another year. Keep the humanitarian crisis growing for another year, making the lives of people who live on the border hell — a living hell."

By the way, Donald Trump kills our Border Patrol, the men and women who put their lives on the line every day and are fighting an unwinnable battle right now because they’re not getting the resources they need from politicians in Washington, D.C. They beg Republicans to pass this bill. What do Republicans tell them? "Drop dead."

Because Republicans want chaos on the southern border. They want fentanyl flooding in across the border. They want illegal immigrants flooding in across the border. They don’t want the problem fixed.

It’s not patriotic. That’s sick.

This is an adapted excerpt from the February 13 episode of “Morning Joe.”