IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe How to donate to Ukraine relief How to donate to Ukraine relief Polish Humanitarian Action Donation page: https://www.pah.org.pl/en/donate/ International Federation of Red Cross Donation page: IFRC (funds will cover operations in Ukraine and neighboring countries, including Poland)

Polish Red Cross (funds will likely cover only Ukraine and Poland) Americares Americares Ukraine Crisis Fund: americares.org/ukraine