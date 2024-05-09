IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

LIVE UPDATES: Judge Merchan denies Trump lawyer's request for a mistrial in hush money trial

Prosecution trying to paint Trump as someone who is 'intensely involved in every step'
May 9, 202409:39
  • Now Playing

    Prosecution trying to paint Trump as someone who is 'intensely involved in every step'

    09:39
  • UP NEXT

    Michael Cohen is the 'only one' who can say if Trump was aware of falsification of business records

    04:41

  • Ex-Trump aide describes how he dictated tweets as president

    00:42

  • Trump's Georgia election interference trial won't happen 'anytime in the near future'

    07:22

  • 'Pipe dream': Marjorie Taylor Greene backs down on threat to oust House Speaker Johnson

    06:01

  • 'Red herring': Stormy Daniels questioned by Trump's defense team on defamation case

    06:17

  • 'Very unusual, historic period': Stormy Daniels testifies amid presidential election heating up

    07:00

  • Judge denies Trump’s motion for mistrial in hush money trial

    04:11

  • Trump 'clearly' knew what checks to Michael Cohen were for: Hush money trial continues

    06:18

  • 'There are no winners': Hamas accepts deal including hostage and prisoner swap

    05:32

  • U.S. soldier detained in Russia

    01:19

  • Trump Organization official who processed alleged hush money payments testifies

    04:13

  • FMR Advisor to VP Mike Pence: Trump campaign needs to 'mitigate the chaos'

    04:52

  • Hope Hicks cries on witness stand during Trump trial testimony

    01:54

  • 'Playing with fire': How media and Trump's trial could influence the presidential election

    06:54

  • 'A lot of this is a sideshow': Trump's hush money trial continues with Stormy Daniels' ex-lawyer

    05:43

  • 'Very important' that 'any president shows strength' amid disorder over Israel-Hamas war

    08:14

  • 'Godfather of Republican Party': Will Trump's legal woes change young voters' minds about him?

    04:18

  • 'Opportunity to energize' voting base: Trump trying to fundraise off of his legal woes

    04:16

  • Stormy Daniels' ex-lawyer's texts shown amid hush money trial

    06:38

Katy Tur

Prosecution trying to paint Trump as someone who is 'intensely involved in every step'

09:39

Former Trump aide Madeleine Westerhout is on the witness stand at the New York hush money trial and is being questioned over former President Trump's checks. Criminal defense attorney Danny Cevallos and former Manhattan Assistant DA Rebecca Roiphe discuss what the prosecution is trying to establish through this testimony.May 9, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Prosecution trying to paint Trump as someone who is 'intensely involved in every step'

    09:39
  • UP NEXT

    Michael Cohen is the 'only one' who can say if Trump was aware of falsification of business records

    04:41

  • Ex-Trump aide describes how he dictated tweets as president

    00:42

  • Trump's Georgia election interference trial won't happen 'anytime in the near future'

    07:22

  • 'Pipe dream': Marjorie Taylor Greene backs down on threat to oust House Speaker Johnson

    06:01

  • 'Red herring': Stormy Daniels questioned by Trump's defense team on defamation case

    06:17

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS (BEST OF MSNBC)

Play All
Play All