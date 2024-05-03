Hope Hicks cries on witness stand during Trump trial testimony

- UP NEXT
A crucial Trump witness testifies in hush money trial06:03
Former Trump aide Hope Hicks testifies in hush money trial03:52
‘Melania’s not coming, but Stormy is’: Trump’s inner circle absent at criminal trial10:39
'A real smoking gun': How Trump reacted as secret Cohen recording played in court17:13
Paralegal from Manhattan DA's office testifies in Trump hush money trial01:11
Judge tells Trump gag order does not prevent him from testifying02:16
Trump trial casts light on dirty side of celebrity tabloids06:01
Hush money bombshell: Cohen complained Trump ‘won’t even pay me back’ after financing payment07:28
'Hook, line, and sinker': Trump's lie about taking the witness stand exposed10:22
Lawrence: I went to Trump's trial and found him in a jail of his own making20:05
‘Conspiracy’ confirmed: Trump hush money trial witnesses ‘all say they did it’11:47
Trump 'hates the fact that we did it,' Michael Cohen claims in recording played at trial11:51
'Very upset': Star witness brings 'affair' receipts in trial that could put Trump in jail10:02
Jail fears: Jurors hear damning new Cohen tape as evidence hits Trump08:40
Trump lawyer questions Keith Davidson on involvement in stories about sex tapes02:35
Trump lawyers begin cross-examination of Stormy Daniels' former attorney02:38
Trump attorney challenges alleged gag order violations at hush money hearing02:51
Paper trail to jail? Defendant Trump faces ‘affair’ receipts at criminal trial12:02
Explosive: Trump’s prison fears get real with jail warning from judge and damning evidence05:36
‘She is going to be a strong witness’: All eyes on Hope Hicks testimony in Hush Money trial06:06
