Inside Trump's first criminal trial: Jury is 'all business'
April 28, 202405:12

Jonathan Capehart

Inside Trump's first criminal trial: Jury is 'all business'

05:12

Just Security fellow Adam Klasfeld has been in the courtroom during Donald Trump's hush money trial in New York. He shares how jurors are responding to Trump's antics, including shaking hands with one of the witnesses.April 28, 2024

