Capitol Hill's culture of violence

A series of events involving lawmakers this week highlighted the growing culture of violence on Capitol Hill.

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., was accused of elbowing Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn. in the back, setting off a chase through the halls of Congress where the words “jerk,” “pathetic” and “chicken move” were reportedly thrown around.

That same day, a fistfight nearly broke out in the middle of a Senate hearing when Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., stood up from his chair to confront the president of the Teamsters union.

Also on Tuesday, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., screamed at Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., calling him a “smurf” during a congressional hearing.

That’s three episodes of verbal and physical altercations over the course of a single day. Not on the playground… but in the U.S. Capitol.

These congressmen are supposed to represent us. Instead they are acting like bullies. And while it’s tempting to laugh at the antics — the grown men pushing and shoving and issuing schoolboy taunts — this situation is not, in fact, funny.

The reality is more sinister. In America, people feel increasingly empowered to threaten and intimidate and attack.

Remember the threats against lawmakers who did not support Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, for House speaker? Or the threats and violent rhetoric leveled at U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis? Or the suspicious envelopes sent to election workers? Almost every day now, there is a new threat of violence, a different act of physical or verbal intimidation.

And so why does this feel like we’ve reached a boiling point?

Look no further than the man who referred to his political opponents as “vermin” just days ago.

A story you should be following: Another investigation into fake electors

The attorney general of Nevada is now investigating Republican efforts to send alternate, pro-Trump state electors to the Electoral College in 2020. Attorney General Aaron Ford had previously signaled that an investigation is unlikely, and that Nevada does not have laws “that directly address” the issue of fake electors.

But now Nevada has joined Georgia, Arizona, Michigan and New Mexico in probing false electors, with some facing criminal charges.

I’ll be watching closely as the attorney general investigation develops.

Someone you should know: Michigan state Sen. Dayna Polehanki

Michigan state Sen. Dayna Polehanki gave a powerful speech last week highlighting women in leadership across the state of Michigan:

In her speech, Polehanki called out a local Detroit reporter who attacked Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel with a derogatory phrase last month and has since been fired. “What this man and his friends need to understand moving forward is that women aren’t putting up with this crap anymore,” she said. “We’ve got things to do, like run the state of Michigan.”

Well said, indeed. Follow the senator online at @SenPolehanki.

Katy Tur’s weekend routine

What show are you bingeing right now?

I’m in a constant state of bingeing “Below Deck” in all of its permutations, with a special deference to “Sailing Yacht.”

What’s the last book you read?

I’m in the middle of Evelyn Waugh’s “Sword of Honor” right now. Before that, I read nearly every John le Carré novel, with a brief interlude for “A Gentleman in Moscow.” Apparently I have a thing for the drama of mid- to late-century Europe.

What time do you wake up on the weekends?

Same time as the weekdays. I’m lucky if my kids let me keep my eyes closed past 6 a.m.

How do you take your coffee?

I love a cappuccino. But like the “Below Deck” franchise, I’m happy with it in all of its forms: hot, cold, stale, black, reheated in a microwave. Anything works.