Putin must be loving this

Vladimir Putin is likely thrilled with MAGA lawmakers right now. And why wouldn’t he be?

His entire goal in 2016 was to throw the United States and its institutions into chaos. Well, the MAGA wing of the House is now doing just that — and the Russian president hasn't had to lift a finger. With no speaker, and no consensus choice from the caucus in advance of leadership elections next week, a chaotic, divisive power vacuum has developed. This is exactly the kind of feckless governing Putin dreams about instigating.

But that’s not all. This incompetence, coupled with Republicans who seem to be secretly rooting for the Kremlin, is terrible for the Ukrainian war effort. Ukraine needs additional funding to ensure it can adequately defend itself on the front lines, but the chances of securing that vital funding appear to be dwindling. So yes, Putin is thrilled with the party that Trump has created. They are doing his work for him.

Some stories you should be following: One very busy week in Washington

If you thought last week was hectic, buckle up! From Capitol Hill to the campaign trail, the calendar is packed with news. Here are the stories I’ll be keeping a close eye on over the next few days.

Monday

Donald Trump will be speaking in the critical primary state of New Hampshire. I’m particularly interested in what he has to say about the race for speaker, after he endorsed Rep. Jim Jordan for the job.

Tuesday

As of now, Republican House members will meet to discuss who should replace former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday. Interim House Speaker Patrick McHenry announced there will be a candidate forum where candidates will be able to make their cases to their colleagues.

Wednesday

GOP members of the House are expected to actually vote for their top speaker choice on Wednesday. McCarthy took himself out of the running early — leaving House Majority Leader Steve Scalise and Jordan, with Rep. Kevin Hern also reportedly weighing his options.

Sunday

Polling is one way to check in on the state of the GOP primary. Another way? Follow the money. We’ll get a fresh look at the candidates’ cash flow by next Sunday, which is the third quarter FEC deadline (when presidential candidates have to report their finances). We already know one number, and it’s not good. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis entered this month with just $5 million in cash on hand. “The cash crunch has accelerated in the past month. It’s a huge problem,” one DeSantis donor told NBC News. At the end of the day, money talks, and we’ll see what this latest report tells us.

