Deadline White House

'Not even once': Biden says he has never discussed specific investigations with the DOJ 

01:24

President Joe Biden tells Nicolle Wallace that has not reached out to the Justice Department or Attorney General Merrick Garland about any specific cases. "I made a commitment that I would not in any way interfere with the Justice Department — who they prosecute, if they prosecuted, how they proceeded. I've not spoken once, not one single time, with the Attorney General on any specific case... it's not my role to do that."June 29, 2023

