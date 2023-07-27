As a former prosecutor, this is what I'll be looking for in the next Trump indictment

It's not a matter of "if" Donald Trump is indicted again; it's a matter of "when." We should expect to see charges against the former president from both Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in Georgia and special counsel Jack Smith.

What I'm most interested in, related to a likely indictment stemming from Smith's 2020 election investigation, is who appears on the witness list for the government. Who has been given immunity? Who has been told, "We will not prosecute you but you've got to tell us honestly everything that happened. You can't hide behind the Fifth Amendment"?

The question is, for everyone who's working for Donald Trump right now, have you requested and received a rider on your employment contract that you get $1 million a year to cover personal legal fees? Because if you add up the amount of money people who foolishly went to work for this guy are spending on trying to keep themselves out of jail, it's a huge number.

Take former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, for example. That is somebody who was in the room and listened to Trump during those hours on Jan. 6, 2021, while the former president was doing nothing as Capitol police officers were being attacked. He's the one that was in the room when Trump and his allies tried to get the votes out of Georgia fraudulently to deny the people of America free and fair elections.

For this indictment in particular, the witnesses and which people may have been given immunity are going to tell the tale of how much difficulty Trump is actually going to have.

This is an excerpt from Thursday's episode of "Morning Joe." It has been edited slightly for length and clarity.