Trump says he received target letter in Jan. 6 probe, charges likely imminent

Donald Trump on Tuesday said he received a target letter in special counsel Jack Smith's Jan. 6 probe, which, if true, would indicate charges against the former president are coming related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

In a rambling social media post, Trump said he got the letter on Sunday, which offered him the chance to appear before the grand jury on the matter.

The news comes the same day as a hearing set for Trump's current federal case, in Florida, over classified documents procedures.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.