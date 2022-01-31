Trump confesses to the whole plot to overturn the 2020 election
09:34
Share this -
copied
Writer-at-large for the Bulwark Tim Miller, national correspondent for Politico Betsy Woodruff Swan, and former Senator Claire McCaskill discuss former President Trump admitting that he wanted Mike Pence to overturn the results of the election Jan. 31, 2022
UP NEXT
Thousands gather to remember slain NYPD officer Jason Rivera
06:59
Dan Goldman: Evidence shows Trump was involved in conspiracy to overturn election
06:24
Sen. Blumenthal: 'We will move quickly and fairly' on Biden's Supreme Court pick
05:58
GOP divide on Russia weakens U.S. standing in the world
05:24
Democrats look to Supreme Court pick for a political boost
09:42
State Dept. Spokesperson: It's Putin's choice whether he wants to follow path of diplomacy