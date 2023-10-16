Trump gets partial gag order in federal election interference case

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan partially granted special counsel Jack Smith’s motion for a gag order on Donald Trump in the federal election interference case, NBC News reported Monday.

After prosecutors raised Trump's threatening remarks, the former president and current leading 2024 GOP presidential candidate will be prohibited from making statements about potential witnesses and their testimony. Trump will also be prohibited from attacking prosecutors from Smith’s office, their families or any courthouse staff.

While Trump’s legal team argued it’s unfair to restrict a presidential candidate in this way, Smith’s team said Trump wanted “special treatment” to “publicly intimidate witnesses and malign the Court, citizens of this District, and prosecutors.”

Chutkan is expected to issue a written order following Monday's hearing in which she signaled her ruling.

