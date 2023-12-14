Read: Apology letters from Sidney Powell, Kenneth Chesebro in Trump’s Georgia case

Apology letters written by two attorneys and a bail bondsman who struck plea deals with prosecutors in the Georgia election interference and racketeering case were published on Thursday.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution obtained the letters, which were a requirement of the defendants’ plea deals, through a public records request.

From left: The mug shots of Sidney Powell, Scott Hall and Kenneth Chesebro. Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Attorneys Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro, who helped Donald Trump with his efforts to subvert the 2020 election, submitted handwritten letters that were each one sentence long. Both Powell and Chesebro pleaded guilty in October as part of a no-jail agreement with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

The bail bondsman, Scott Hall, was the first co-defendant to plead guilty, striking a deal with prosecutors in September. Attorney Jenna Ellis also took a plea deal in the case. She read her apology letter aloud in court in October, reported the AJC.

Fifteen co-defendants remain in the case, including Trump, Rudy Giuliani and Mark Meadows.

Read the letters from Hall, Powell and Chesebro below: