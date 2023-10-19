Sidney Powell pleads guilty in Georgia election case ahead of trial

Lawyer Sidney Powell pleaded guilty to six misdemeanor counts in the Georgia election interference case on Thursday, avoiding a criminal trial that was to set to begin this month.

Powell and Kenneth Chesebro, two of Donald Trump's 18 co-defendants in the case, had been scheduled to go to trial together. Another co-defendant, Scott Hall, previously pleaded guilty.

As a general matter, it’s not unusual for defendants to plead guilty on the eve of trial, as they near potential convictions and stiffer sentences that can be bargained down pretrial. Nonetheless, the plea is significant for the Trump-aligned lawyer who will reportedly get probation.

