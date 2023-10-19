IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

Sidney Powell pleads guilty in Georgia election case ahead of trial

The Donald Trump co-defendant was charged in the sprawling RICO indictment by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

By Jordan Rubin

Lawyer Sidney Powell pleaded guilty to six misdemeanor counts in the Georgia election interference case on Thursday, avoiding a criminal trial that was to set to begin this month.

Powell and Kenneth Chesebro, two of Donald Trump's 18 co-defendants in the case, had been scheduled to go to trial together. Another co-defendant, Scott Hall, previously pleaded guilty.

As a general matter, it’s not unusual for defendants to plead guilty on the eve of trial, as they near potential convictions and stiffer sentences that can be bargained down pretrial. Nonetheless, the plea is significant for the Trump-aligned lawyer who will reportedly get probation   

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MSNBC, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.