Mark Meadows loses bid to move his Georgia state case to federal court

Mark Meadows, the former Trump White House chief of staff indicted in the Georgia election interference case, just lost his effort to move his state charges to federal court.

U.S. District Judge Steve Jones wrote in his order on Friday that there is "no federal jurisdiction over the criminal case."

"Meadows has not shown that the actions that triggered the State’s prosecution related to his federal office," Jones wrote. "Meadows’s alleged association with post-election activities was not related to his role as White House Chief of Staff or his executive branch authority."

Read the full order below:

