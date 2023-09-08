IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Trump may try to move Georgia case to federal court

Mark Meadows loses bid to move his Georgia state case to federal court

The Trump White House chief of staff wanted to take his Fulton County charges federal. A federal judge just said he can't.

By Jordan Rubin

Mark Meadows, the former Trump White House chief of staff indicted in the Georgia election interference case, just lost his effort to move his state charges to federal court.

U.S. District Judge Steve Jones wrote in his order on Friday that there is "no federal jurisdiction over the criminal case."

"Meadows has not shown that the actions that triggered the State’s prosecution related to his federal office," Jones wrote. "Meadows’s alleged association with post-election activities was not related to his role as White House Chief of Staff or his executive branch authority."

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MSNBC, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.