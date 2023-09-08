IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Special grand jury report in Georgia Trump case released

Georgia special grand jury report in Trump case released to the public

Key takeaways from the Fulton County special grand jury report

The special grand jury wanted to charge a lot of people who weren't indicted by the regular grand jury, including Lindsey Graham.

By Jordan Rubin

We finally got the Georgia special grand jury report on 2020 election interference in the state. Here are some quick takeaways.

  • LONG list. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ 19-defendant racketeering indictment is sprawling, no doubt, but the special grand jury wanted to charge even more people who weren’t charged by the regular grand jury that returned last month’s indictment. Many more people, in fact, including some notable names such as Sen. Lindsey Graham, conservative lawyer Cleta Mitchell, former Trump White House adviser Michael Flynn, and Donald Trump aide Boris Epshteyn, among others. 
  • Open questions. We don’t know why these people weren’t charged, so in some respects, the report raises more questions than it answers, and this bombshell list of names is one instance of that. Did any of these un-indicted people cooperate at all with the authorities to help themselves? Are they all still out of the woods in terms of criminal exposure, whether they’ve cooperated or not? Did Willis simply disagree with the special grand jurors that there's a viable case against some or all of these people? Time may tell.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MSNBC, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.