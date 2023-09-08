Key takeaways from the Fulton County special grand jury report

We finally got the Georgia special grand jury report on 2020 election interference in the state. Here are some quick takeaways.

. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ 19-defendant racketeering indictment is sprawling, no doubt, but the special grand jury wanted to charge even more people who weren’t charged by the regular grand jury that returned last month’s indictment. Many more people, in fact, including some notable names such as Sen. Lindsey Graham, conservative lawyer Cleta Mitchell, former Trump White House adviser Michael Flynn, and Donald Trump aide Boris Epshteyn, among others. Open questions. We don’t know why these people weren’t charged, so in some respects, the report raises more questions than it answers, and this bombshell list of names is one instance of that. Did any of these un-indicted people cooperate at all with the authorities to help themselves? Are they all still out of the woods in terms of criminal exposure, whether they’ve cooperated or not? Did Willis simply disagree with the special grand jurors that there's a viable case against some or all of these people? Time may tell.

