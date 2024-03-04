Just one day before Super Tuesday, when Colorado will hold its primary, the Supreme Court ruled that Donald Trump will be able to appear on the Colorado state ballot.

This ruling reverses an earlier decision from the Colorado Supreme Court, which declared Trump ineligible from holding further office due to the 14th Amendment's ban on insurrectionists. The Colorado state court cited Trump's actions tied to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot as evidence of his disqualification.

Read the Supreme Court's unsigned "per curiam" opinion below: