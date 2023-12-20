READ: Colorado Supreme Court ruling on Trump’s 2024 primary ballot disqualification

The Colorado Supreme Court on Tuesday issued its ruling finding that Donald Trump is disqualified from holding the presidency for violating the U.S. Constitution.

The decision affirmed in part a lower court ruling from Judge Sarah Wallace that found Trump engaged in insurrection. However, the state Supreme Court reversed Wallace's ruling that Trump was not subject to Section 3 of the 14th Amendment's insurrection clause, which allowed him to stay on the state's presidential primary ballot. The state Supreme Court, overturning Wallace's ruling, said it would be a "wrongful act" to allow him to run for the presidency again.

Following the ruling on Tuesday, Team Trump vowed to file an appeal, paving the way for the U.S. Supreme Court to have the final say on the matter. Meanwhile, the state Supreme Court has put a pause on its ruling from taking effect until at least Jan. 4.

Read the full ruling from the Colorado Supreme Court below:

