Andrea Mitchell Reports

IRC CEO David Miliband: Earthquake is a 'double crisis' for Syrian refugees in Turkey

04:17

President and CEO of the International Rescue Committee David Miliband joins Andrea Mitchell to break down what his committee is doing to aid in the aftermath of the 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey and Syria. "The earthquake crisis is piled upon ten, eleven, twelve years of agony for people in Syria, both those who are trapped in the northwest of the country under the control of armed opposition groups and those who are refugees," says Miliband. "So this is a double crisis."Feb. 9, 2023

