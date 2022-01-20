IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Biden faces ‘difficult’ year two with control of Congress, democracy on the line

    07:58

  • ‘Putin may see some opening’ ahead of Blinken-Lavrov meeting

    01:12
    Alexander Vindman: Russia is ‘locked in on an offensive’

    08:00
    Jan. 6 committee seeks information from Ivanka Trump

    04:26

  • Sen. Warner: ‘I wish’ Manchin & Sinema would support ‘very targeted’ rules change

    06:28

  • Susanne Craig: ‘It feels awfully close that charges could be coming’ against Trump family

    10:47

  • Fmr. Amb. Taylor: Secy. Blinken will urge Lavrov to ‘engage in negotiations’

    06:49

  • Rep. Gallego: ‘You're not moderate if you're standing the way of the Voting Rights Act’

    04:16

  • Rep. Spanberger: Congress stock trading ban would remove ‘the perception of impropriety’

    09:00

  • Sen. Menendez: ‘Mother of all sanctions bill’ will deter Putin from invading Ukraine

    06:28

  • Mary Carillo: Djokovic’s unvaccinated status affects ‘his legacy’

    05:22

  • Patrick Gaspard: ‘You can’t celebrate Dr. King in your rearview mirror’

    05:20

  • Republican Rep. Katko will not seek re-election

    01:55

  • Kerry Kennedy: Assassination of RFK ‘was a terrorist attack on our democracy’

    06:04

  • Rep. Neguse: ‘Still hopeful’ that Senate will find path forward on voting rights

    03:16

  • Jonathan Greenblatt: Oath Keepers ‘had been preparing for an insurrection or a civil war for years’

    09:00

  • Sen. Chris Murphy: Ted Cruz’s Nord Stream 2 bill ‘sanctions Germany, not Russia’

    06:04

  • January 6 Cmte. has not taken a McCarthy subpoena ‘off the table’

    02:10

  • Dr. Osterholm: ‘Viral blizzard’ will impact absentee rates ‘for the next 3 weeks or so’

    05:06

  • Sherrilyn Ifill: Biden’s speech ‘important’ as voting rights are ‘a democracy issue’

    06:25

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Alexander Vindman: Russia is ‘locked in on an offensive’

08:00

Ahead of Secretary Blinken’s meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov, Alexander Vindman and Ben Rhodes join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the impact of President Biden’s press conference on the effort to prevent a Russian invasion of Ukraine. As Vindman says Russia is “locked in on an offensive,” Rhodes advises, “the importance for the U.S. going forward is to underscore its positions, its interests, and what we're prepared to do together with our allies.”Jan. 20, 2022

