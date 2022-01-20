Alexander Vindman: Russia is ‘locked in on an offensive’
08:00
Share this -
copied
Ahead of Secretary Blinken’s meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov, Alexander Vindman and Ben Rhodes join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the impact of President Biden’s press conference on the effort to prevent a Russian invasion of Ukraine. As Vindman says Russia is “locked in on an offensive,” Rhodes advises, “the importance for the U.S. going forward is to underscore its positions, its interests, and what we're prepared to do together with our allies.”Jan. 20, 2022
Biden faces ‘difficult’ year two with control of Congress, democracy on the line
07:58
‘Putin may see some opening’ ahead of Blinken-Lavrov meeting
01:12
Now Playing
Alexander Vindman: Russia is ‘locked in on an offensive’
08:00
UP NEXT
Jan. 6 committee seeks information from Ivanka Trump
04:26
Sen. Warner: ‘I wish’ Manchin & Sinema would support ‘very targeted’ rules change
06:28
Susanne Craig: ‘It feels awfully close that charges could be coming’ against Trump family