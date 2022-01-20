Alexander Vindman: Russia is ‘locked in on an offensive’

Ahead of Secretary Blinken’s meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov, Alexander Vindman and Ben Rhodes join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the impact of President Biden’s press conference on the effort to prevent a Russian invasion of Ukraine. As Vindman says Russia is “locked in on an offensive,” Rhodes advises, “the importance for the U.S. going forward is to underscore its positions, its interests, and what we're prepared to do together with our allies.”Jan. 20, 2022