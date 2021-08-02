IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

American Voices

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren on what happens next with infrastructure 

10:58

Senator Elizabeth Warren takes a break from presiding over the Senate floor to join Alicia Menendez as America awaits details of President Biden’s trillion-dollar infrastructure package. The Senator talks about how this delicate dance will play out. She also explains why President Biden has the power to cancel student debt and responds to Kevin McCarthy’s comments in Tennessee about hitting Speaker Pelosi with a gavel.Aug. 2, 2021

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All