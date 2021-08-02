Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren on what happens next with infrastructure
Senator Elizabeth Warren takes a break from presiding over the Senate floor to join Alicia Menendez as America awaits details of President Biden’s trillion-dollar infrastructure package. The Senator talks about how this delicate dance will play out. She also explains why President Biden has the power to cancel student debt and responds to Kevin McCarthy’s comments in Tennessee about hitting Speaker Pelosi with a gavel.Aug. 2, 2021