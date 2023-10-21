‘A self-cannibalizing party’: House GOP uses ‘alarming’ threats of violence during Speaker chaos

Fmr. Rep. Charlie Dent and Yale Professor Joanne Freeman join Ali Velshi to discuss the dangerous theatrics that unfolded during the GOP’s speaker vote chaos this week, including threats of violence to Republican members and family members who refused to vote for Jim Jordan. “What we’re seeing now is those kinds of threats, that kind of violence, interwoven with the process of government. That’s alarming,” Freeman says. They also discuss the significance of 8 of 10 Republicans who have declared or are running for Speaker being election-deniers. "People who are not accepting outcomes are not accepting democracy."Oct. 21, 2023