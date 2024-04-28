'Insane': TN State Reps react to new bill allowing teachers to carry guns in schools

Tennessee State Reps. Justin Jones and Gloria Johnson join Ali Velshi to discuss Gov. Bill Lee (R-Tenn.) signing a bill allowing teachers to carry firearms in schools, how unpopular the bill is across the state, and the true motives behind the decision. “Teachers did not come to them with the legislation. Every major county has already said no, since this is permitted, we are not arming teachers,” Johnson says. “No one asked them for this bill.”April 28, 2024