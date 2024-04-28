IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Insane': TN State Reps react to new bill allowing teachers to carry guns in schools
April 28, 202407:47
  • Now Playing

    'Insane': TN State Reps react to new bill allowing teachers to carry guns in schools

    07:47
  • UP NEXT

    30 Years after apartheid: Reflecting on South Africa's ongoing fight for democracy

    06:06

  • ‘Slow Journalism’: Montana reporter sheds light on communities in news deserts

    06:24

  • Judge Luttig blasts SCOTUS for avoiding ‘key question’ at the heart of Trump immunity case

    12:12

  • It was a matter of ‘conscience’. Authors speak out about their protest against PEN America

    14:14

  • Trump and allies draw up plan to erode Fed’s independence, WSJ reports

    06:33

  • PEN America at odds with some of its members over stance on Gaza. CEO responds on ‘Velshi’.

    12:29

  • ‘People are being held accountable’: Arizona Sec. of State discusses fake electors charges

    08:57

  • Eddie Glaude argues for individuals to take political destiny from heroes and prophets

    07:09

  • 'I always wanted to be the change I wanted to see': Philadelphia Block Captain

    07:07

  • 'A major breakthrough': Volkswagen workers in Tennessee vote to join United Auto Workers

    05:47

  • The Art of Tanking a Deal: The dangerous cost of Trump withdrawing from Iran nuclear deal

    04:57

  • Both Israelis and Palestinians ‘feel that they’re on their own right now’

    06:51

  • Censored for his ‘lifestyle’ as a gay Indian man: Maulik Pancholy joins the Velshi Banned Book Club

    11:11

  • Ukrainian refugee who lost her husband to the war pleads with lawmakers to pass foreign aid bill

    08:42

  • Trump’s Potential VP Pick Banned from 17% of her own state

    05:01

  • House set to vote on TikTok bill and foreign aid to Israel and Ukraine

    03:07

  • Books are a 'rehearsal for what you’re going to have to meet in life’: ‘Bridge to Terabithia’ author

    11:38

  • ‘Just outright lies’: Rep. Clyburn slams Mike Johnson and Trump’s press conference

    06:23

  • Arwa Damon: ‘Absolutely egregious’ that western world can’t pressure Israel to get aid into Gaza

    06:25

Ali Velshi

'Insane': TN State Reps react to new bill allowing teachers to carry guns in schools

07:47

Tennessee State Reps. Justin Jones and Gloria Johnson join Ali Velshi to discuss Gov. Bill Lee (R-Tenn.) signing a bill allowing teachers to carry firearms in schools, how unpopular the bill is across the state, and the true motives behind the decision. “Teachers did not come to them with the legislation. Every major county has already said no, since this is permitted, we are not arming teachers,” Johnson says. “No one asked them for this bill.”April 28, 2024

  • Now Playing

    'Insane': TN State Reps react to new bill allowing teachers to carry guns in schools

    07:47
  • UP NEXT

    30 Years after apartheid: Reflecting on South Africa's ongoing fight for democracy

    06:06

  • ‘Slow Journalism’: Montana reporter sheds light on communities in news deserts

    06:24

  • Judge Luttig blasts SCOTUS for avoiding ‘key question’ at the heart of Trump immunity case

    12:12

  • It was a matter of ‘conscience’. Authors speak out about their protest against PEN America

    14:14

  • Trump and allies draw up plan to erode Fed’s independence, WSJ reports

    06:33

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All