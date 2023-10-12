IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Failure: Republicans unable to meet challenge of difficult days as Israel crisis intensifies

    "We stayed silent, we held hands, we prayed.": Israeli music festival survivor's harrowing story

    Israeli reservists set aside politics for massive mobilization to bolster IDF

  • 'New era of superpower competition' casts Hamas terror in a different light than previous attacks

  • 'Massive screw-up': Despite Israeli unity in face of Hamas terror, reckoning likely for Netanyahu

  • 'Hour by hour': U.S. actively engaged with Israelis on hostage recovery

  • How McCarthy's ejection is an opportunity for moderate Republicans to save Congress and the GOP

  • 'Staggering deceit': Bogus Trump property valuations laid bare at fraud trial

  • 'We never talk about subs!': Loose lips Trump is said to have blurted U.S. secrets (again): reports

  • GOP gerrymandering hits a wall in Alabama as court forces a fair map; Other states see hope

  • Republican disarray keeps Santos secure despite mounting legal trouble

  • Students fight to defend school against takeover by fringe religious ideology

  • Far-right Christian dominionists target schools, civic offices in Texas

  • GOP bogged down in 'pigsty of incompetence'; Democrats look for opportunities

  • Leading candidates' baggage complicates GOP search for new speaker

  • 'The Donald Trump show is over': Trump leaves court in a huff; A.G. calls out 'political stunts'

  • For modern Republican House speakers, ignominy is part of the job

  • Kevin McCarthy learns the hard way: 'You cannot appease the mob'

  • Mute challenge: Judge hammers Trump with gag order for attacks on court staff

  • McCarthy's squandered credibility makes Democrats less inclined to rescue him

Millet Ben Haim tells the harrowing story of her survival and escape from the Hamas terror attack, describing to Alex Wagner the helplessness and fear she experienced as she and her friends fled the ambush on the music festival they were attending.Oct. 12, 2023

