'We still have work to do': Rudy Giuliani ordered to pay $148M in damages

Ex-Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani has been ordered to pay $148 million in damages to Georgia election workers Shaye Moss and Ruby Freeman. Giuliani plans to appeal, claiming he did not get a fair trial in his defamation case. Meanwhile, lawyers for Trump’s former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows were in court today appealing a decision not to move his Georgia election case to federal court. Dec. 16, 2023