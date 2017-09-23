MSNBC Live with Alex Witt 09/23/17

GOP repeal efforts stall, but uncertain outcomes remain

Though John McCain has ostensibly put a halt to the Republicans' efforts to pass Graham-Cassidy, it could still become law. Rep. Charlie Dent describes what could happen under this healthcare regime. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Clinton: Trump is 'worse than I thought he would be'
1 hour 18 min ago
Trump: Fire football players who 'disrespect the flag'
13 hours 54 min ago
Clinton: Russian interference 'should terrify every American'
59 min 36 sec ago
GOP Rep.: New health bill would cause years of fighting
3 hours 12 min ago
ACA architect: Trump has helped drive up premiums
2 hours 36 min ago
Manafort has history of working against U.S.
Baker: Trump taunts 'play into Kim Jong Un's hand'
McCain against Graham-Cassidy Obamacare repeal
Trump crowd chants 'Lock her up!' 319 days after election
Maddow examines Manafort role in attack on Marines

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL