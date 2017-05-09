The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 05/09/17

White House on Russia probe after Comey firing: It's time to...

When asked whether FBI Director Comey's firing will impact the Russia investigation, White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders answered "When are they gonna let that go?" Ken Dilanian and Ari Melber join Lawrence O'Donnell to weigh in. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump fires Comey as investigations into Russia ties heat up
2 hours 54 min ago
Warren: Comey was fired because of the Russians
3 hours 43 min ago
Sen. Whitehouse: 'The echo of Watergate is very strong here'
2 hours 29 min ago
Cummings calls on Republicans to hold Trump accountable
2 hours 21 min ago
Warner: If I could take back vote on Deputy AG, I would
1 hour 19 min ago
Rep. Schiff: Sessions was supposed to recuse himself
Halperin: In Trump's view, Comey firing not a hard choice
Fmr. Clinton advisor: DAG letter on Comey lifted text from Hillary campaign doc
Timeline of Former FBI Director Comey's firing
Dems charge Comey firing Nixonian, demand special prosecutor

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL