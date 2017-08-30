The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 08/30/17

What Mueller working with NY AG could mean for Trump-Russia probe

Special counsel Robert Mueller is reportedly working with New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman in connection the Russia investigation, suggesting where the probe may be headed. Reporter Matt Apuzzo and law professor Jed Shugerman join Lawrence O'Donnell. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Report: Mueller teaming up with NY Atty. General
3 hours 34 min ago
Rather: Trump runs the risk of being irrelevant
3 hours 12 min ago
Trump vows 'real tax reform for everyday Americans'
5 hours 19 min ago
How federal flood insurance made Harvey even worse
2 hours 57 min ago
Could Trump issue pardons in Russia probe?
3 hours 58 min ago
Death toll climbs to 21 as Harvey blasts coast
4 hours 35 min ago
Ivanka ditches equal-pay initiative despite campaigning for it
4 hours 57 min ago
Focus group blasts Trump as 'unfit'
4 hours 11 min ago
As Congress returns, what's next on Capitol Hill?
Pastor Joel Osteen defends church's response to Harvey

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL