The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 06/22/17

Lawrence: We may not have heard the end of tapes and Trump

Donald Trump has finally admitted that he does not have recordings of his conversations but hints at conspiracy theories. Lawrence O'Donnell says he only tweeted the initial claim that put him in this messy position because Trump can't keep himself from lying. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

